There’s a lure to living in Los Angeles. After all, they said “Californy is the place you oughta be so they loaded up the truck and moved to Beverly, swimming pools, movie stars.” And so I did (except to Santa Monica).
It was all fine and good until I realized my 5-mile commute to work took an hour and a half. Literally. That’s not an exaggeration.
So after a recent visit, I was glad to get back to Bowling Green, the land of minimal traffic by comparison. That is until I drove to work on 31-W Bypass. Traffic was at a complete standstill. I sat through one light without moving, then two. I wondered if there had been an accident and hoped no one was seriously injured. But my concern quickly turned to disbelief when I realized this was no accident, rather the Bypass had been reduced from four driving lanes to two. Wait, what? I flashbacked to my days commuting in Los Angeles and started to sweat.
I realize Bowling Green is growing faster than our roads allow, but in what universe does it make sense to reduce driving lanes on a major thoroughfare traveled by thousands each day? This did not solve a problem, it created one. Traffic no longer “flows,” it bottlenecks then comes to a complete stop for a mile or more during peak drive times. Even the side roads feeding onto the Bypass are backed up because the Bypass is at a standstill. I don’t even want to think about what this fiasco has cost taxpayers.
We’re a forgiving people. Just put it back the way it was and we’ll chalk it up to good ole’ human error. No harm, no foul. Going forwards, I leave you with 3 words of advice: Traffic Impact Study.