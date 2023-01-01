Guthrie off base
Wow! I read Congressman Brett Guthrie’s recent op-ed (“GOP will get country back on track”) in disbelief. Let me address the points he raises in order.
1) Nothing I’ve seen matches his inflation figures, particularly when he pegs the rise in energy costs at 17.6%. I presume he’s using old numbers from summer and early fall. Nowhere does he acknowledge that the tide has turned since then. Inflation has gone down for the last two months (under that villain Biden). I saw gas for $2.62 the other day.
2) Petroleum companies, not the government, control oil supplies. They currently drill less than a third of the lands they own or lease. Artificial scarcity means record profits. It’s true that President Biden is encouraging alternate energy sources – because of global warming, a subject Guthrie doesn’t even mention. And Biden is now replenishing the Strategic Oil Reserve.
3) The IRS has been starved for years by Republicans who don’t like their donors having to pay taxes. Increased funding will target tax cheats who hire armies of professionals to cover their tracks. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen pledges audit rates will not go up for households making under $400,000 a year. The other 98% of us have nothing new to worry about.
4) Far from defunding the police, President Biden’s Safer America Plan proposes over $13 billion in new funding to hire more police. Republicans could join Democrats to pass the plan tomorrow – but they won’t.
5) Sure enough, the border is a problem, but walls and harsh enforcement haven’t done a thing to fix it. We clearly need laws to ensure border security, but also see that farmers and food processors get the workers they need, but Republicans refuse to propose, let alone pass any.
Brett Guthrie knows all this. Why not level with us?
Joe Glaser
Bowling Green
How to spot leaders and losers
We need leaders, not losers.
At the moment, however, the average citizen seems challenged to tell the difference between the two.
That’s mainly because we’ve been overrun lately by a bunch of partisan political hacks and self-appointed demagogues masquerading as leaders.
Always trying to be helpful, I thought I would provide a quick guide as to how to tell one from the other.
So pay attention – and going forward you should be able to distinguish leaders from losers fairly quickly.
For starters, leaders are concerned about doing the right thing. Losers only care about winning the argument.
Leaders understand that it really isn’t about them – it’s about those they are leading. Losers think it’s all about them.
Leaders know that those on the front lines are more valuable to the organization than they are. Losers think no one is more important than them.
Leaders appreciate individual and collective differences. Losers are threatened by anyone who doesn’t share their perspective and preferences.
Leaders value honesty and allow their followers to criticize them without getting defensive. Losers want you to tell them what they want to here and are not concerned with reality.
Leaders are motivated by helping others. Losers just help themselves.
Leaders empower. Losers micromanage.
Leaders seek allies. Losers need adversaries.
Leaders listen more than they talk. Losers talk more than they listen.
Leaders keep the focus on their followers. Losers keep the focus on themselves.
Leaders develop more leaders. Losers are intimidated by anyone with leadership potential.
Leaders know when their time is up. Losers always outlive their usefulness.
So the next time you have to decide who you support, use this little guide to tell the leaders from the losers – and then choose wisely.
We need more leaders. Not more losers.
Aaron Hughey
Bowling Green
Truckers appreciated
My letter is a “thank you” to over the road truckers. I am tired of hearing people complain about the number of semi trucks on our highways. They are either very selfish or have no idea what these truckers provide us. They move a majority of all commerce in the U.S. They bring us everything from cars to cupcakes. The federal government makes sure they follow the guidelines and take their breaks and keep their trucks in good repair. Yes I have a family member who drives all over the continental United States driving a semi. It’s not an easy job. The least we can do is appreciate the fact that they transport loads that we all need every day and not complain when we see the truck traffic on the roads.
Doris Deuth
Bowling Green
Neighbors grateful
I want to thank Brent Belcher, head of Bowling Green Parks and Recreation, and the staff at Covington Woods Park and Paul Walker Golf Course for maintaining the grounds so well during the fall.
There are hundreds of beautiful trees there, which translates into hundreds of thousands of leaves dropping during colder weather. They’ve done a great job keeping the leaves under control and off the property of their neighbors.
Dick Downey
Bowling Green