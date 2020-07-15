This letter is in response to Anna Sue Heller ("True Americans wear a mask" – June 30).
The intent of Anna's letter is pretty clear, and it wasn't to try to get people to wear a mask, it was to belittle and ridicule. If you really want others to wear a mask, calling them uneducated, selfish, ignorant, inconsiderate, unconcerned, unthoughtful, immature, un-American jerks that have no rights isn't the best way to go about it. In fact, it has the opposite affect and makes you look like the uneducated, inconsiderate jerk. The ones who were on the fence about wearing a mask were definitely not persuaded to by this hit piece. You've, in fact, created more non-mask wearers and in your world is a danger and threat to the human race and a prolonging of quarantine at memory facilities. In my world, people have rights and they should not be trampled, I don't belittle others in attempts to virtue signal and memory facilities are called nursing homes.
In a time of such turmoil, let's not name call and belittle our neighbors and let's call out the one's that do. Let's spread positivity and show respect to others, even if we don't agree with them. I know it's hard for a lot of you, but just try it, it'll make you feel better about yourself I promise.
More to come...
T. Jason Hendricks
Bowling Green
