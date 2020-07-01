When I see you in a store and our eyes meet, mine over a mask and you without one, do I think you are an uneducated, selfish jerk? Absolutely.
I want COVID-19 gone.
My mother is in a memory facility. A series of events led to the decision to put her there. It was a big decision, but my sister and I have not been sorry that we made it. I saw my mother every day. We talked, did puzzles, watched TV and went on car drives. My sister, who lives out of town, came at least once a week and we took mom out to eat. We had good times.
Then came the pandemic!
March 17, 2020, was the last time I got to visit my Mom. For her 92nd birthday, the family stood in the parking lot and she saw us from a second-floor balcony. We talk on the phone, but her memory issues have accelerated. She is more confused.
Recently, 311 residents were tested – results: zero positive tests. Truly remarkable! The facility wants to begin limited visits and get back to normal, as we all do.
But, there you are, without your mask! You have made it into a political issue! Why? If wearing a mask helps slow the spread of the disease, why not wear it? In other countries, it has helped.
If there continues to be more and more cases, my mother's facility may be forced by selfish, ignorant people like you to remain in quarantine.
Before you begin screaming about your "rights" – no country has collapsed because citizens were thoughtful and concerned about each other.
Time for you to grow up. Wear the mask. Be a true American.
Anna Sue Heller
Bowling Green
