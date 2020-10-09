Four years ago we elected a President who had zero governing experience. Why? Because we thought he was a fabulously successful businessman. We asked to see his tax returns, which was standard procedure for every presidential candidate before him.
“I will absolutely give my returns but I’m being audited now,” he told us in February, 2016. Years passed but Trump didn’t release his tax returns. In fact, he filed suit in 2019 to prevent the release of the tax returns he said he wanted us to see. Why?
It turns out that Trump either lied to the voters about being a successful businessman or he lied to the IRS about losing billions of dollars. We have learned that he paid only $750 in federal income tax in 2016 and 2017. Most adults earning $18,000 paid that much. He paid no taxes at all in 10 of the previous 15 years. How did he do that? His "Apprentice" television show earned him approximately $400 million but his casinos and other businesses lost billions. That’s why he declared bankruptcy six times. One of his biggest losers was the failing Trump National Doral golf resort where he wanted to host the G7 Summit.
And about that audit that goes on forever—now we know why. Trump paid only $95 million over 18 years, but he recovered that by claiming a $72.9 million federal refund and $21.2 million state refund due to his huge business losses. So this “I’m really rich” man paid no income tax in the last 18 years. How much did you pay?
We finally have learned who Donald Trump really is — a lousy businessman but a great reality TV celebrity. In other words, a huckster and a con man. Let the chant begin: “Vote him out! Vote him out!”
Larry Caillouet
Bowling Green
