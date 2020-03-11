Trump derangement syndrome easy to diagnose
In Sunday’s letter (“Letter on intellect in politics fell short”), Dr. Mort Shamir gave Aaron Hughey a pass.
I’m sure he was just being polite, but I will choose the politically incorrect way to define Hughey’s intelligence. In the past, I have often criticized President Donald Trump’s detractors for stating feelings over facts for not liking him. Evidently Hughey, Phil Mitchell and others need to be saved from this roaring economy. Maybe they dislike a strong military for protection. Maybe they are afraid the murder of little babies will be stopped. Maybe they want to continue being screwed in trade deals by China, Canada, Mexico and Japan.
Maybe they choose a president who leads from behind and bows down to other leaders. Maybe they choose to believe in 50 genders rather than identify them with mental disorders as the DSM-5 does. Maybe they pick and choose what parts of the Bible to abide by and create phony justifications for verses they disagree with, like Lev. 18-22. Define this verse, Mr. Hughey. These beliefs don’t identify intelligence.
They identify a condition know as TDS (Trump derangement syndrome). Symptoms of TDS include a separation from reality. Examples are: Green New Deal, reparations, Medicare for all, open borders, free college to all, etc. Typically, people with TDS often commit the same offenses they accuse the president of. For example, dividing people by race, sex, religion, class and nationality. Finally, people suffering from TDS tend to yell a lot. Examples: every liberal reporter, every CNN anchor, Bernie Sanders and Antifa.
In this letter, I stated my opinion with facts and examples. In the future, Mr. Hughey, please do the same. Facts are always missing from your criticism of Trump. In laymen’s terms, Mr. Hughey, you just got roasted, sir. Facts matter.
Eric Wheeler
Bowling Green
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.