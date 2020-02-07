I actually watched the president Tuesday night as he gave his very long speech.
I felt he made a good move by reminding Americans what he has done in the past three years. The behavior of the Democrats was appalling, but not surprising. I don't blame him for not shaking Nancy Pelosi's hand.
She has made faces as he speaks and looks distracted. At the end, she tore up his speech. She is not the only one. This is disturbing to see these adults act like children. No respect and openly trying to keep the president from doing his job.
They have spent too much time trying to get rid of the president. They may not be aware they are not doing the job they were elected to do.
Here's hoping the next year is smoother for all. The world is watching us and we don't look very good. This president can be rude and abrasive, but he has worked through all the negatives and he wants to run again.
Toby Black
Bowling Green
