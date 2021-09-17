Trump didn’t do a single positive thing
I’m responding to the Sept. 8 letter from Mort Shahmir.
Two trillion dollars of then-President Donald Trump’s debt was from the tax cut, which did nothing to spur the economy.
President Joe Biden gave stimulus checks and child tax credits, which have helped families and spurred the economy and lifted 8 million children out of poverty.
The Keystone Pipeline closing has nothing to do with gas prices. Canadian shale oil is not used to make car fuel but is shipped overseas.
Gas prices tanked because no one was traveling and going from $1.99 to $2.99 isn’t doubled.
Job growth was much higher under Obama and under Trump. His failure to address COVID-19 caused hundreds of thousands of deaths.
He downplayed the virus. Suggested ingesting disinfectants and inducing light to curb COVID. He tried to prevent testing to keep case numbers low to assure HIS re-election.
Even under George W. Bush, America has always welcomed refugees and immigrants. There are limits and safeguards, but separating families and putting children in cages isn’t the answer.
COVID isn’t rampant because of immigrants but because 47% of conservatives refuse to be vaccinated.
Trump cuddled up with Russia’s Vladimir Putin and believed him over our intelligence. Trump loves dictators like Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in Turkey. He also began the troop removal from Afghanistan. He invited the Taliban to Camp David and released 5,000 Taliban prisoners, and promised to be out by May 1, 2021.
As far as education of our youth, the GOP has always opposed teaching sex education, racial understanding or facing our ugly racist treatment of people of color.
I would have loved to end this with a positive comment about Trump ... but I can’t think of a single thing.
There isn’t time or space for describing the negative impact Trump’s had on our democracy.
His goal WAS to divide us.
Phil Mitchell, Bowling Green