After reading Larry Herrin’s rather incoherent letter of Sept. 25, with his Third Reich fantasies and dire warnings of the political collapse of our country, it is obvious that the Fearmonger-in-Chief has found exactly the right person to terrify.
No, there are no calls to “destroy the country” with a socialist revolution using Antifa as police, Mr. Herrin. This “socialism” you decry is rather difficult to nail down these days: are the enormous bail-outs to farmers after bungling a massive trade deal considered socialism? What about the newest gimmick: the $200 “Trump Card” to Medicare recipients to aid in the purchase of drugs, “funded” by the imaginary savings of a program not yet created by HHS? Medicare funding would take a nearly $7 billion hit, but so what? It’s a good bribe for votes, maybe.
Your comment about American exceptionalism and patriotism is pretty interesting too. No, we are not a third world nation, but it’s very sad that our response to the COVID-19 pandemic is twice as bad in terms of deaths per 100,000 as the most ravaged African countries. And even stranger, perhaps for you, that just this week, nearly 500 career military personnel and dedicated national security veterans are endorsing Joe Biden for President, alerting all Americans that the re-election of Donald Trump is a dangerous disaster for our country. Can they all be wrong?
You might have your own definition of authoritarianism, but for me, reading the article on the very next page about panicked GOP leaders trying yet again to educate the president about the Constitution and the idea of a peaceful transition of power is very telling. Basically, they are saying “Ignore him and don’t listen to the rantings of someone who still doesn’t get it.” How frustrating it must be to have to constantly respond to his disrespect and dishonor to the United States.
Jane Barthelme
Bowling Green
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.