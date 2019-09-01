I have to question Aaron Hughey's view that he can clarify President Donald Trump's positions on key issues (Mailbox, Aug. 29).
While I realize (hope) that Hughey was attempting sarcasm, I feel it incumbent to tell him that he isn't very good at it. It appears that he will merely muddy the thinking of the populace who read only headlines or skim long-winded writings. President Trump has governed well considering those who are still upset that Hillary Clinton was unable to steal the 2016 election have done nothing to aid him except complain and seek to find "boogeymen" to bring false and unfounded charges against his administration.
Keep in mind, folks, that if our president fails, then our country fails.
We have been able to overlook Barack Obama's shortcomings and failures. Why can we not afford President Trump the same consideration?
Deborah Allen
Bowling Green
