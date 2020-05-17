I’ve been a Republican all my life. I’ve never voted for a Democrat for president, but this year I will.
This nation and the Republican Party cannot survive four more years of Donald Trump. Trump has transformed the Republican Party into an obscene caricature of itself that Lincoln, Eisenhower and Reagan would not recognize. Trump’s 18,000 lies have been an assault on the very concept of truth. His gutting of experts in all departments of government only to replace them with unqualified but loyal yes-men has placed the nation in the hands of incompetent sycophants. Trump’s disrespect and insults for all of our former allies and his cozying up to the strongman dictators of the world like Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong Un has not made America First, but America Alone. His subversion of the U.S. Constitution and blatant disregard for time-proven norms of American government have put America in peril of becoming a virtual monarchy under King Donald.
Come November, I will be voting for Joe Biden. I believe that Biden will bring integrity and dignity back to the office of president. No more childish name-calling. No more midnight Twitter rants. No more daily preening and boasting. No more craving for everyone’s constant attention and adulation. No more daily chaos in government.
The Republican Party is so completely subjugated to Donald Trump that it cannot save itself. Only a return to civility, cooperation and steady leadership can rebalance the American political system and restore America’s place in the world. Biden is the only candidate on this year’s ballot who can do that. That’s why I’m voting for a Democrat for president for the first time in my life.
Truth matters. Character counts. Country over party.
Larry Caillouet
Bowling Green
