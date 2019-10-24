Facebook just announced the Russian trolls are positively back for 2020 and are counting on President Donald Trump giving them all of Ukraine.
In July 2018, Russian President Vladimir Putin confirmed that he wanted Trump to be elected president of the U.S.A. and as everyone but Trump knows, took measures to make it happen.
Why would he want Trump to be president? Putin, a product of 16 years in the KGB, learned the way to gain control is to exploit the weaknesses of adversaries. Case in point: Within days after a call from Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Trump abandoned Kurdish fighters in northern Syria, opening a pathway for Turkey to invade. The Kurds lost 11,000 fighters as our allies in the fight against the Islamic State. Do you suppose he mentioned "destroying the Turkish economy," including his own financial interests in Turkey, during their chat?
Days later the Russians, citizen Trump's political allies, could be seen moving with Russian flags flying into areas vacated by U.S. troops. With Trump's unilateral action, the U.S. has ceded whatever influence and leverage it had in Syria. Trump policy in action: Trump things up completely, retreat until things are half-Trumped up and declare victory. Trump: "U.S. troops will remain in Syria to protect the oil."
U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell's only reaction, "I'm sorry we are where we are." He is the Cardinal of Cowardice, whose political self-preservation comes down to trying to make a mentally ill Republican president's behavior seem rational.
U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham's reaction: "Congress is extremely sympathetic about the plight of the Kurds." He also recently described the war in Afghanistan as "between the Taliban and the Afghan people." I guess he forgot about the nearly 2,400 killed and 20,000 wounded Americans in Afghanistan. Author Sinclair Lewis' book was mistitled – it can happen here.
Mike DeVillez
Bowling Green
