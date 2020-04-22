Regarding the coronavirus, President Donald Trump has been widely quoted as asking, “Who ever could have imagined something like this happening?” and “It came out of nowhere.”
But the truth is that President Bill Clinton built a strategic reserve of medical equipment to fight pandemics. President George W. Bush expanded the reserve, storing it in warehouses all over the country to be able to fight bioterrorism. President Barack Obama placed observers in China and created a state department program to help stop pandemics there before they spread.
Trump undid almost all of that. So, when an editorial is printed that expresses outrage that “Meet the Press” host Chuck Todd asks if this president “has blood on his hands” (and a letter to the editor agrees that Todd should be fired for the statement), you have to ask yourself, “Really?” If someone dismantles all the programs that have been created to deal with a catastrophe because “If we need it when the time comes, we can create it very easily” and thousands of people die as a result, it’s outrageous to suggest he has blood on his hands?
Meanwhile, when asked at a press conference April 15 if he’d been briefed on the possibility of a pandemic, Trump’s response was, “I’ve been briefed in every contingency that you can possibly imagine. Many contingencies. A lot of positive. Different numbers, all different numbers, very large numbers, and some small numbers too. ... It’s really working out and a lot of good things are about to happen.”
The saddest thing of all (other than so much unnecessary loss of life) is that so many Americans consider that a word salad like this constitutes leadership. I certainly hope the U.S. holds this man accountable for his actions come November.
Peter Connolly
Bowling Green
