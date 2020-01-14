The drone strike that killed Iranian Maj. Gen. Qasem Soleimani was neither a violation of international law nor a step that brought us to brink of a full-scale war in Central Asia.
Instead, the attack on Soleimani was a "Legitimate Use of Military Force Against State-Sponsored International Terrorism" (see the seminal work by this title by retired Air Force Col. Richard J. Erickson.)
The mission was governed by the Law of Armed Conflict. The United States had a responsibility to conduct this air strike to contravene an unlawful act of terrorism by Iranian forces and/or Iranian-backed terrorists in the form of Shia militias in Iraq, Syria, Lebanon, Yemen and elsewhere. The raid that took out Soleimani cut off the head of a poisonous snake and eliminated an imminent threat of terrorist/military attacks on U.S. territory (the embassy in Baghdad) as well as the embassies of other nations in Central Asia. Such terrorist attacks would have resulted in countless numbers of lost lives and maimed civilians and U.S. military personnel.
Those who decry the death of Gen. Soleimani are feckless and reckless. Their lack of foresight would paint the United States in the colors of appeasement, much as the Allies in World War II appeased Adolf Hitler’s appetite for Lebensraum (territory). By not responding to Iran and Soleimani we would have given license to Iran and its mullahs to continue their goal of establishing a modern day Greater Persia that encompassed Iran, Iraq, Syria, parts of Afghanistan and parts of Central Asia on the northern border of contemporary Iran. We also would have underwritten their continued reign of terror over Iranian populace and Iran’s Persian minorities.
The action by Speaker Nancy Pelosi to restrain President Donald Trump's authority and powers to ensure the common defense would tie the president's hands.
Thomas Lobenstein
Alvaton
