The depth of the problem that has engulfed the entire planet has not been examined. It has been examined scientifically and used politically, but how deep have we gone in determining how to deal with it?
So far, we are experiencing the financial ramifications of it and the physical which has brought about sickness and death. We have examined the natural realm but have neglected the supernatural.
The supernatural is the existence of God who has been eliminated from the thought pattern of modern man. There is also the existence of the supernatural power of evil agreed upon by those who remain faithful to the Bible. Satan is as real as the pandemic covering the earth. He is as real as the fear, anxiety and sickness which has come upon many who are made in the image of God which the enemy has destroyed by leading up to make wrong choices.
We cannot serve God and money. Jesus taught and it was quoted by President Abraham Lincoln, "A house divided against itself shall not stand." Our nation is no longer "one nation under God." We are a splintered nation who describes faith as whatever defines for himself, thus there are many gods but the same god with different names.
May our protests be turned into prayer meetings as Solomon was told by the Lord God Almighty: "If my people, who are called by my name, will humble themselves and pray and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways, then will I hear from heaven and will forgive their sin and will heal their land?" (2 Chronicles 7:14)
I pray daily for those engaged in the battle with medical skills, but I also confess my sins, seek His face and repent. Will you join me?
James Britt
Bowling Green
