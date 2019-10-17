I did a double-take when I saw the Oct. 14 article "TVA potentially cutting renewable program" by Caroline Eggers. The old saw is “If you find yourself in a hole, the first thing to do is STOP DIGGING." Well, TVA wants to keep digging – literally, for fossil fuels. But also figuratively, since they are about to turn away from renewable energy.
Increasing frequency of increasingly extreme weather events, and reduced crop productivity, are just two of the many forms of the coming global warming climate catastrophe. That warming is mainly because of the burning of fossil fuels. The best chance we have of leaving a livable world to our children and grandchildren is to vastly increase our use of renewable energy, especially solar and wind.
The article describes how TVA lists only three options for the future of its Green Power Providers program, which aims to increase residential use of renewable energy: “Maintaining the GPP program, cutting the program and offering no replacement, or closing the program and implementing a new private-scale renewable service.”
The best option would be to expand the GPP program and aggressively promote it. It doesn’t matter if you can’t afford your own rooftop solar right now. Programs like the GPP help all of us. The more renewable energy, the less fossil fuels, the better off we all will be, especially the future generations.
Solar and wind costs continue down, even as their efficiency increases. It makes no economic sense, even aside from the environment, to even consider reducing programs that encourage renewable energy.
The TVA accepts public comments until Nov. 8. I encourage you to tell them how misguided their plans are. You can do it online at https://tinyurl.com/y3z9cpnb, or by email to mshigdon@tva.gov.
Barry Brunson
Bowling Green
