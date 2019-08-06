This past weekend, we traveled to Washington, D.C., with a delegation of concerned volunteers from Kentucky to meet with 2,000 of our fellow Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America and Students Demand Action for Gun Sense in America leaders to learn more about how to prevent gun violence in our communities. Kentucky volunteers came from Lexington, Louisville, Paducah, Frankfort and other locations.
We were together when we heard about yet another horrifying shooting, this time in El Paso, Texas. Yet another community has been traumatized by gun violence. We must act.
There is so much more we can do to keep our families safe. We need our senators in Washington to vote to require a background check on all gun sales. The House of Representatives has already passed a background check bill. Join Moms Demand Action and Students Demand Action and ask U.S. Sens. Mitch McConnell and Rand Paul to demand action, too. To be connected with your senators, text CHECKS to 644-33.
As a Kentucky mom, a Kentucky student and a Kentucky survivor, we care deeply about the safety of our friends, families and fellow Kentuckians, and we urge you to act in this life-and-death issue. Don’t wait for the next wake-up call.
Haley Rinehart, Bowling Green
Julia Finch, Lexington
Emma Vonder Haar, Louisville
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.