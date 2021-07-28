Found out that Western Kentucky University will be requiring those not having taken the COVID vaccine to wear a mask inside buildings this fall. To what end is this? So now those who made a personal, informed decision not to take the vaccine will be known. They will have been set up for bullying, ridicule and pressure for not complying. We have had to put up with the "mask Nazis," now we have the "vaccine Nazis" on the march. I recommend that all students/employees at WKU find yellow cloth, cut it into the Star of David, put a "J" on it and start wearing it along with the mask and expose this for what it is.
Larry Causey
Bowling Green