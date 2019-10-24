We have lost many good people to the global war on terror.
One of our local non-commissioned members who later became an officer who lost his life was 1st Lt. Robert Henderson. Henderson was mortally wounded while leading a convoy in Iraq. They were attacked by a group of insurgents while hauling equipment in April 2004. He was awarded the Bronze Star and the Purple Heart posthumously. Rob left behind a wife and son.
Our local VFW Post 1298 and AMVETS Post 130 would like to invite everybody out to the post at 1965 Ky. 185 on Oct. 28 at 3 p.m. The occasion will be to rename Ky. 1083/Browning Road the Lt. Rob Henderson Memorial Road.
We are inviting all friends, family and fellow veterans to the important event.
Michael Bessette
Bowling Green
