Annual parade is patriotic event
The annual Veterans Day Parade this year will be Nov. 9 in downtown Bowling Green.
It has always been a well-attended event, which shows how much the community appreciates its veterans. The veterans are always honored for proudly and honorably serving their country even in times when others chose to flee to Canada.
I am looking forward to this patriotic event and hope many others join me.
Mark Titschinger
Bowling Green
