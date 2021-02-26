Veterans nursing home needed
Kudos and congratulations to those who have continued to work diligently over the years to make a much-needed nursing home for veterans closer to becoming a reality!
While it is too late for many World War II veterans to have their own facility here in southcentral Kentucky, hopefully those Korean and Vietnam vets, as well as other vets who need it, will be able to stay home if they choose to do so!
I must say, as a Vietnam veteran, I can never remember hearing or reading about our Great Country having to cut back on the numbers recruited for service due to a lack of funding! Why should that happen to veterans in their hour of need?
David Wiles
Bowling Green
Commented