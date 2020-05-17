The Paycheck Protection Program signed by President Donald Trump is a tremendous help to small businesses with less than 500 employees. It is well known that our local bankers have done an excellent job working with local businesses to apply for these funds, which provide payroll reimbursement for eight weeks and limited funds for incidental expenses, based on a 75/25 percent formula. Sounds great that local small businesses can make payroll and have money to pay for rent, utilities, etc., during this time of crisis.
Big problem – the eight weeks of funding started the day the company signed the papers with the bank. For many in our area, that was the third week of March. Guess what? Our governor hasn't allowed small businesses to open, so there is no payroll to meet. So, the money is sitting in the bank and can't be spent because it requires that 75 percent go toward payroll. If the company can't open, there are no employees on the payroll.
Gov. Andy Beshear continues to implement policies and delays that are hindering the implementation and administration of this program. Our local chamber of commerce, state chamber of commerce, state representatives, senators, mayors, county judges, bankers and citizens need to be seeking immediate relief from the governor regarding the shutdown of our businesses in the commonwealth.
Our voices need to be heard.
Paula L. Ratliff Pedigo
Smiths Grove
