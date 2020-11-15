Vote for best qualified for the job
I have always said when voting on Election Day when we all go to vote you should vote for the person who is best qualified for the job. And it was proven to me again this election. Everyone seems to vote for the party instead of the individual running for office. People vote for party whether they like the candidate or not. A person should check out the qualifications of the individual running for office. Then they should let their heart lead and guide them when voting and vote for the best qualified for the job.
Larry Gibbs Sr.
Alvaton
