I’d like to put in a plug for Bowling Green’s trees. Every candidate for Mayor or City Commission should be asked about their vision for the city’s tree canopy.
Trees are not just pretty objects that we plant for our entertainment. Each provides numerous benefits that we forget in our overdrive lives.
We know about shade, wood, nuts and fruits and the Co2 gas exchange that is vital. But we may not recognize how trees build soil, maintain the watershed, produce medicines and enhance biodiversity.
When I moved to Bowling Green in 2017, I went for a walk in the soccer park on Lover’s Lane. As I put my foot on the gravel path, I heard a terrible screaming voice echoing across the fields. I ran to it thinking a person was in distress, but it turned out it was the sound of a truck clawing at the base of a mature tree. That was the beginning of the mega development called The Hub and my personal introduction to city planning. I’ve kept quiet for 4 years to learn about my new community, to observe. Part of that is reading about the history of our city and county. The natural forests, meadowlands and, yes – a little prairie – is awesome. But, much of it is gone or abused.
For our children’s sake, let’s elect people with a healthy vision of maintaining and growing our city’s tree canopy for the health and well being of our kids, our residents, and animal and plant companions.
Look at people like Tom Morris for Mayor. Tom is a write-in candidate, a native of Bowling Green, and a man with a healthy and prosperous vision of his city. He promises to work to bring back recycling, too. He’s got my vote. Go to morrisforbg.com.
Also, join Big Trees of Bowling Green, to identify and celebrate our biggest trees.
Susan Feathers
Bowling Green
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.