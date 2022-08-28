Vote no on abortion amendment
“If it ain’t broke, don’t pretend to fix it,” perfectly sums up what’s happening in our Kentucky legislature.
The current status of abortion access in Kentucky is that the June 24 Supreme Court ruling empowered states to set their own laws. Our state Supreme Court in 1891, and reinforced in 1993, “that the right of privacy has been recognized as an integral part of the guarantee of liberty in our Kentucky Constitution.”
Period.
The amendment on the Nov. 8 ballot reads: “Are you in favor of amending (altering) the KY Constitution by creating a new Section that states: To protect human life, nothing in the Constitution shall be construed to secure or protect a right to abortion or require the funding of abortion.”
The Kentucky courts are currently litigating whether our state constitutional protections cover abortion rights. Let’s not assist extreme agenda proponents in the legislature “in jumping the gun” and pushing their interpretation of Kentucky constitutional protections. Make no mistake; legislators want to proclaim the elimination of any inferred protection to a complicated personal, medical, health care, economic, legal abortion decision that will be permanent.
Reject the amendment question with an emphatic “NO,” as Kansans did, to keep abortion legal, safe, optional and free of Big-Government overreach. Our Kentucky Constitution is designed to protect ALL in the Commonwealth, but politicians and special interests behind this amendment are recklessly eliminating rights and freedoms. Kick big government out of doctor offices, family planning, family health care and deeply personal decisions by voting “NO” on amendment 2.
Claudia Hanes
Bowling Green
Something needs to be done about Plano Road traffic
School is back in session and once again, Plano Road has become a chokepoint of traffic activity in front of Plano Elementary School.
Drivers are being slowed down and other side roads like Collett, Dye Ford, Larmon Mill, Carter Sims, Baldock and Plano Richpond are being taken over by speedy drivers trying to bypass the traffic jam.
Not just that, but I’m also concerned with emergency response times. There is nowhere for drivers to go on Plano Road if there was an emergency. It’s terrible and local lawmakers need to consider an immediate change.
Stacey Hays
Bowling Green
BG Masons should be proud
Having family in Bowling Green, I was pleased to read The Bowling Green Daily News’ “Local Masonic Lodge Marks 200 Years” (Aug. 21 issue).
I really admire the dedication of the members of Bowling Green Masonic Lodge Number 73. It takes lots of hard work and dedication within a community to enable a lodge to survive 200 years. Some of my own Williams family ancestors were members of the Masons and they lived near Bowling Green.
I, myself, am a 5th generation Freemason and feel a great sense of the “connection” of the Mystic Tie of Brotherhood among all the members, both near and far.
I wish Bowling Green Lodge the very best in celebrating 200 years – and counting – of helping good men become better men via the virtuous Masonic precepts instilled by degrees.
James A. Marples
Longview, Texas