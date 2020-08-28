We cannot solve our problems with the same level of thinking that created them.” – Albert Einstein
Wake up.
Contrary to the rhetoric spewing from the president and his surrogates these days, the debate raging over voting by mail is not about preventing fraud. It’s about preserving something infinitely more important than winning an election by any means necessary.
My grandfather didn't trudge all over Europe 76 years ago to support a particular partisan ideology or out of allegiance to a particular elected leader. He did it to safeguard our freedoms and to uphold our right to self-determination.
Listen to the Brennan Center for Justice: “An exhaustive investigative journalism analysis of all known voter fraud cases identified only 491 cases of absentee ballot fraud from 2000 to 2012. While mail ballots are more susceptible to fraud than in-person voting, it is still more likely for an American to be struck by lightning than to commit mail voting fraud.”
Newsflash: We're in a pandemic. People will literally lose their lives if they are forced to physically go to a polling station on Election Day. When faced with similar challenges in the past, presidents typically attempted to solve the problems they encountered – not exploit them to gain a personal advantage over their rivals.
LBJ certainly understood country before party.
The bottom line is we can absolutely make voting by mail secure – and we should be willing to do whatever it takes to do so. Americans went to the moon; we certainly have the capability to do something far less complicated like ensuring the integrity of an electoral process.
All we need is the collective will to do the right thing. We owe that much to my grandfather – and to all those who fought to protect something sacred.
Wake up.
Aaron W. Hughey
Bowling Green
