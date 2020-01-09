Dear Sen. Mitch McConnell,
As duly elected members of the Warren County, Kentucky, Democratic Executive Committee, we strongly urge you to honor your oath of office, taken many times over the course of your long and distinguished tenure as a public servant. Our committee’s desire is that bipartisan rules be established that will govern the impeachment trial in the Senate of President Donald John Trump.
We sincerely hope and pray that your decision as to the rules during the Senate trial will be informed by the prudent words of Thomas Jefferson when he asserted that difference of opinion leads to enquiry and enquiry leads to truth. Our simple request is that the inquiry during the Senate trial need not be anything more than the search for truth. Often, when the goal is to follow the truth, people come together in its pursuit. We are certain that this is your ultimate and sincere objective. This request is put forth motivated only for what is best for the long-term future of our country and its form of government that has served us well through other challenging times.
We could offer the specifics used to delineate and transmit this simple, direct request; however, you realize in both your head and heart, this is the right, just, ethical and moral course to take during the Senate’s efforts to search for the truth in the articles of impeachment.
Phil Eason and members of Warren County, Kentucky, Democratic Executive Committee
Bowling Green
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.