Life is a risky business – and then you die. With the deadly COVID-19 virus lurking, should you become a cowering and fearful basement hermit, or make prudent choices while going on with enjoyable living? Said "Prudent Person" would first assess their health, knowing that both severity and number of preexisting conditions increase risk – no matter your age. Next consider age, with those below 40 at low death risk and those above 60 high and increasing with age.
There are three body portals of virus entry/exit: mouth, nose and possibly eyes – with direct virus transmission commonly by breathing, talking, yelling, coughing or sneezing. Your goal is to avoid virus contact with your body portals. Since spread by asymptomatic infected is common, a properly worn and fitted mask covering mouth and nose offers some protection to you – plus even more protection to others should you have asymptomatic COVID-19. View those in public without masks like a muffler-less gas engine spewing pollution, and know that distance from them is your friend.
Soap and water is the best general use disinfectant, with sanitizers both more expensive and likely less effective alternatives. From those medically trained or online medical training videos, learn to properly wash your hands – likely quite different from childhood learning. Also learn to properly handle, install, wear and remove appropriate multi-layer face masks.
First thing home from public outings, wash your hands. Many choose to wash all public exposed skin – especially their facial (portal) areas.
Be aware that much of the "medical information" publicly provided leans toward sensational rather than useful and may be skewed or biased – either unknowingly or deliberately. You can catch COVID-19 from surfaces, but only by tracking it to your portals. That's why handwashing and avoiding portal contact during and after public exposure is critical.
William Moore
Bowling Green
