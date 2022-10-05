Preaching about climate change is difficult these days. Energy prices are jumping and, as a consequence of the Ukrainian conflict, energy sources have been compromised. For many it seems that, for the time being, we have no choice but to "put on hold" any serious endeavors to transition from fossil fuels to non carbon emitting renewables.
The problem is that we have been doing this now for over 40 years. Our hesitancy to commit our country to being a relevant world leader in this matter for fear of upsetting our heavily subsidized petrochemical interests has allowed our atmospheric carbon and global temperatures to continue to rise with progressively catastrophic weather events.
I get it, and I don't like it either. No one likes to step off a seemingly safe platform without a certainty that it is safe to do so. Changing our lives to one focused on a low carbon output energy economy is a radical pill to swallow. Almost certainly there would be sacrifices and hardships that we would not have to face had we stayed with the "tried and true" energy of the last couple of centuries.
This inherent fear of change and our comfort with complacency, however, has according to increasingly vocal and more insistent climatologists, deposited us now on the brink of a tipping point; a scenario where even if we went 100% carbon free overnight, the chain of interrelated dominos that sustains life in the planet can irreversibly fail.
So, we pay it now or pay it later (and greater). Should we give it up and enjoy this extraction economy while we can, or do we suck it up and show the families we have brought into this world that we love them, and work on this thing?