You look at our country and you see a nation on the brink of chaos, but beware. You don’t know us, not like we know ourselves.
Yes we are disgruntled and we have a right to be, it’s been a tough year, but don’t take that as a sign of weakness. We may fight among ourselves and argue and be hateful, but that is us. We are a family and that happens in families. You don’t fight for something you don’t care about and we have many things that we care about. But, if you want to see what real family does, turn on us. We will show you yet again how we link arms and stand together as a family to defend our nation.
We are fighting to make a better country. It’s a hard process and we struggle, but it is worth it for the future of our country, our family. So don’t be confused by what you see. When it comes down to it, we are family and we will stick together.
Deanna Weaver
Bowling Green
