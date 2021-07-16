We deserve answers about schools’ message
I would like to know the content and message that our school teachers and administrators provide on a daily basis to our future citizens of this great nation. Every school should be able to lay out clearly and concisely what they are teaching our children by subject and from what sources.
Every business and company in America can tell you this in simple and direct form as a standard practice and, in most cases, it is required by the government.
When educators are asked about content, the reply is often that it’s too varied by school and that it is decided at a local school level. If that’s the case, we are in real trouble as I have observed by the number of students who think communism and socialism sound like great alternatives to what our Constitution provides for living one’s life.
It is obvious to me that most teachers and administrators do not want to expose either their subject matter being delivered, the quality and quantity of such material and/or the proficiency of which the teachers understand and/or know the subject matter at hand.
Video cameras should be in every classroom, and each school should be able to provide a summary by grade and by subject of what they are teaching our children. It should be available to any taxpayer within their area.
Public schools, including public universities, have been their own private bastions for too long. It’s time we the people know what the unionized teachers are delivering to benefit our students, our future and this nation. New school buildings will not provide any value if the content delivered within is wrong, corrupt, inferior or ideologically driven teacher by teacher, day after day. And this doesn’t include the parents who spend more time with their phones than training their kids.
Brent Rains
Bowling Green