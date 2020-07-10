My bag of memories is visited countless times in what I prefer to call my senior years. Time was not a factor which drew much attention as I enjoyed the days and years which disappeared unnoticed. Now I take notice of the slightest mention of the waste of time. Once time has come and gone there is no way to retrieve it.
The bag of memories holds treasures which are priceless. I am saddened whenever I hear of those who carry only dark times. All of us have such in the deep corners of our bag. The fingers of our mind skip those.
Among my good memories are those from my boyhood when my family would gather around a card table. A box containing the pieces of a puzzle would be emptied out on the middle of the table. Each piece was a jagged shape of colors, but when finally put together revealed a beautiful nature scene.
In this present time of our nation's history is referenced as divided and splintered in countless ways. It is a puzzling time.
What will the picture be for another generation to experience?
I remember puzzle pictures of our flag, our nation's Capitol, images of those who helped shape the greatness of our land, a quiet countryside, an historic house of worship, West Point, Annapolis and many more scenes of beauty which inspired patriotism and love of country.
I remember there were always central pieces of our puzzles when once fitted together the puzzle was easy to complete.
What are the missing pieces central to picture our time? Think about our flag, our Capitol, a house of worship, the Bible, even the words "God Bless America."
God help us put the pieces of our puzzling time together.
James Britt
Bowling Green
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.