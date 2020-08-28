The Aug. 21 op-ed by the Daily News asserts that WKU should step back from the investigation of the white supremacist pasts of Robert Ogden and Pleasant J. Potter. The paper believes it is nothing more than a radical agenda.
I think they mean step away.
Both Ogden and Potter were slaveholders. A WKU task force is examining this issue by methodically and thoroughly considering the history of these men before making changes necessary to align the campus with its mission of diversity, equity and inclusion. This is a fair and balanced approach.
The devil is in the details. The National Register Information System #83003881 for the National Register of Historic Places describes Robert Ogden as a slave trader. If this documentation is correct, the money Ogden left to the university would have been earned, at least in part, by trafficking in human beings.
Correct historical perspective preserves the good, the bad and the ugly. During the Civil War, Kentucky was divided over the issue of slavery. Many understood clearly that slavery was bad and ugly. Their sacrifices yesterday evolved into our understanding today.
We must judge our ancestors by today’s standards. Likewise, our descendants must judge us by the way we respond to this moment in our history. Our response today will inform their viewpoint tomorrow.
The past, present and future are entwined together.
It is inappropriate for any institution dedicated to diversity, equity and inclusion to glorify slavery. Adding to the narrative does not enable a radical agenda as the paper claims. It simply tells the whole story. Removing the names of Ogden and Potter erases the glorification we have inappropriately bestowed on these men.
I am grateful the university is willing to undertake this challenging examination. It’s the right thing to do.
Amy Disparte
Bowling Green
