This is an open letter to the parents/grandparents of children attending the Bowling Green and Warren County school systems. There have been many stories in the news lately about certain questionable curriculum being taught in public schools. I believe it is important for parents/grandparents to understand who controls what is taught in Kentucky schools.
The school boards, as a result of the Education Reform Act of 1990, have NO control of the curriculum taught in our schools. This power rests in the hands of the school system superintendent and the site-based councils at each school. This is where the battle for our children rests.
So how can you affect what goes on in your school? First, find out who is on your school council. (As I recall, the council consists of the principal, two teachers and two parents.) Second, find out when they meet. Third, attend a meeting and express your concerns about what is being taught. Only direct involvement in our schools will hopefully limit or prevent critical race theory and other leftist indoctrination being taught. Be sure there are those who will be in favor of this and will also express their support for these ideas.
Larry Causey
Bowling Green