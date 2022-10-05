On Labor Day we celebrated the American worker, even as we are pressed to the breaking point by our “Survival of the Fittest” economy.
Wages have risen slightly, but many businesses simply can’t hire enough workers. The minimum wage remains stuck, almost to the point of irrelevance. A tipping point seems near.
There is no end to the thirst for short-term profit and growth, but we’re starting to see our entire economic system destabilize. The very wealthiest are making plans to survive “The Jackpot” – a societal breakdown caused by climate change and an economic collapse – by setting up doomsday bunkers with private security and staff.
The wealthy and powerful don’t want to pay living wages, or taxes, or provide a social safety net. Some like to say, “I did it myself,” but a closer look reveals a system that helps them with tax breaks, friendly loans, and cash transfusions. These are called “giveaways” when they go to workers or students or poor people.
If wages had inflated at the same rate as Wall Street bonuses, the minimum wage would be nearly $70/hour – not $7.35/hour. The irony is that it will be a better world for the wealthy when all of us are healthier, better educated, and more prosperous.
Ideologies have become a way to avoid thinking and cooperating. No ideology always has all the right answers. Ideology should be our guide, not our goal; problem solving is our job and policies should be judged by whether they fixed things – or not.
And we have plenty of things in America that need to be fixed.
— Hank Linderman is the Democratic nominee for Congress in Kentucky’s 2nd District.