We should look more toward God for our needs
During World War I our grandparents prayed for their sons who were fighting that war. We won that one, forgot about God and celebrated for 10 years.
We suffered through the Great Depression and another great war. Our parents prayed for their sons and daughters who fought that war. We won that one.
The came TV, making entertainment even more accessible. We hardly noticed the wildfires in California, the growing increase in flooding across the country or the crime in our big cities. Finally, we are hit with a virus pandemic.
Is someone trying to get our attention?
We keep depending on men to solve our problems. Why not depend on one who “Has the whole world in his hand”?
We should do all we can to fight fires, crime and virus, but we, who know God, should spend more time with Him and less time being entertained.
Did I say “we”? Yes! I haven’t done my best, but I’ll try.
Buford Hogan
Bowling Green
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.