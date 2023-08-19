Once again, the wealthy and influential win the day.
Warren Fiscal Court recently voted against a petition filed by the citizens of Plano to block a subdivision on Plano-Rich Pond Road proposed by JAB Holdings.
Six magistrates voted unanimously to approve previous rezoning of 694 Plano Richpond Road from Agricultural to Residential.
Never mind that a new development will create a dangerous traffic problem on narrow Plano-Rich Pond Road, one of the most hazardous roadways in the area, which already fails to meet county width requirements.
Never mind that the land sits on a cave system protected by the Kentucky Cave Protection Act and is inhabited by a potentially endangered species.
Disregard the fact that the 70 acres with 65 homes will be built on a landfill full of construction waste and sink holes.
And it's inconsequential that this land was Native American hunting grounds centuries ago and contains artifacts and burial grounds.
Perhaps magistrates do not understand that the safety of hundreds of residents and farmers who travel this road every day should be paramount to political favoritism.
Ron Cummings, the magistrate who represents the Plano community, was too busy to meet with citizens to hear their opposition. He was first to make a motion for approval.
Judge-Executive Doug Gorman and County Attorney Amy Milliken granted a fair and impartial hearing to Plano citizens. Unlike the Planning and Zoning Commission hearing in which citizens were treated in an arrogant, condescending manner.
This is yet another example of influential developers, real estate agents and politicians controlling our planning and zoning system without regard for the safety and well being of citizens.
The bottom line:
What homeowner would build on land full of sink holes and a construction debris landfill?