Re: Covid Masks. Every health care professional in the nation is strongly recommending that everyone wear a mask in public. Everyone, everywhere, every time. Many, many states and communities have made it mandatory. I find it concerning that Bowling Green has not. Why not?
We see fights break out over people not wearing masks. Shootings even. I encountered a woman in a store July 4 who was sporting a mask around her neck and under her chin. I remarked that did no good unless it was worn across the mouth and nose. I was told in no uncertain terms to “Mind my own (expletive deleted) business.” I let it slide. It IS my business to not be infected through someone else’s carelessness. It IS my business that this virus not be spread by selfish people. It IS the business of all of us if we are going to stop the spread.
If the city cannot or will not require masks, should we all boycott merchants who allow unmasked customers into their stores? Merchants have the right to do this. Do they have the will?
Let’s all act together to stop the spread!!
John Hogan
Bowling Green
I highly recommend you boycott these stores who allow unmasked people in the stores. It will give me more room for shopping while you stay in safety until I give you the all clear.
