Do you believe in “gravity”?
If you listen to the lamestream media, they will tell you “gravity” is one of those irrefutable “scientific” truths.
But I beg to differ. As far as I am concerned, the issue is not as “settled” as many liberals contend.
Don’t believe me? Fine. Let’s consider the facts.
Have you ever actually seen “gravity”? Sure, if you step off your roof, it seems like you are “falling” to the ground. But is this really the case?
Unbeknownst to many who watch only CNN or MSNBC, there are several viable alternative explanations for the force “scientists” often misleadingly refer to as “gravity.”
And there is considerable disagreement within the “scientific community” as to how “gravity” works – even when they assume it exists.
Some “scientists” believe “gravity” is what happens when space “curves” around matter. So when you step off your roof, you could really just be curving toward the ground.
Other “scientists” believe “gravity” is made up of particles called “gravitons” which emit energy causing matter to move toward other matter.
Finally, a few “scientists” still believe Newton had it right all along: “gravity” is simply matter traveling along a non-Euclidean vector (makes perfect sense when you think about it).
The real problem is that all these explanations fly in the face of the conventional “wisdom” regarding how the world works.
And speaking of conventional “wisdom,” how do we know Einstein wasn’t an alien sent here to advance our thinking to the point where we can finally join the intergalactic federation?
Seriously, how do we know?
Before we spend an additional trillion or two dollars trying to overcome “gravity,” ask yourself a simple question: Who benefits if they can convince everyone “gravity” is real?
Think about that the next time someone wants to build a wall.
Aaron W. Hughey
Bowling Green
