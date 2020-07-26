What if?
What if there was a huge continent ripe for exploitation in the 16th century? What if Europeans decided that the present occupants were savages? What if those Europeans justified moving those occupants – let’s call them “indigenous people” – off those lands, pushing them further and further west to lands they didn’t know, lands that were less and less productive?
What if those Europeans didn’t mind getting rid of those people via mass slaughter? What if those Europeans justified their behavior by saying that they were civilizing those savages? And saving them by converting them to the Europeans’ religion? And that they had a God-given right, a “manifest destiny” to occupy the whole of the continent, virtually wiping out the original inhabitants?
What if, in order to more efficiently exploit those lands, the transplanted Europeans bought and enslaved men, women, and children, tribes, and nations from another continent? What if the justification of this was that the enslaved people were deemed “inferior” and “less than human”? What if, centuries later, the descendants of those enslaved people were still disadvantaged by a history of exploitation and degradation? What if, when you brought up this history to other people of your own race, you were called “unAmerican”?
What if?
Peter Connolly
Bowling Green
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Tell them "This is as good as it gets" because South Africa and the return of the slave trade because of Clinton and Obama shows that the alternatives aren't any better. There are now more African slaves moved through Lybia than the entirety of the transcontinental African slave trade. There were also countless other ethnic groups placed in slavery over the ages. It's as good as it gets. Everybody should just focus on moving forward.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.