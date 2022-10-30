This is in reference to your Oct. 21 “Our View” regarding the 2022 BG Pride Festival which appears to be three editorials: all drag presentations are inappropriate for children; some candidates are supportive of LGBTQIA rights and that is bad; and the Pride Festival is a family friendly event.
I agree the festival was family friendly. I agree that some, but not all, performances, not only when performed in drag, are inappropriate for children. Should individual parents not be the ones to decide what is appropriate for their children?
Posting the night before the event serves no purpose other than to incite protest and discrimination against those attending the festival. Either publish well in advance so the city commissioners can take action or post immediately following this event. Your news article regarding this event found it to be so salacious that you elected to relegate it to page 8A.
You list some politicians who attended the festival in the past. There are others who are more right-leaning not listed. The take away is that politicians who support the LGBTQIA community and rights should not be respected. Let me list some of the sponsors and vendors – ELPO Law; Graves Gilbert Clinic; Lowes; LifeSkills; Gerard’s Tavern; First Christian Church; and Micki’s on Main.
I attended until around 5 and have seen behavior that might be considered more highly-sexualized watching patrons at concerts in the park, presentations at the BG International Festival, network television, and the Oct. 23 “Argyle Sweater” found on page 12B of your newspaper.
Perhaps I was wrong. Perhaps you convinced the drag queens and kings to tone down their performances and shy away from any highly-sexualized striptease type of show. The parents of Bowling Green and I thank you.