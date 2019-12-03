What would Founders think of U.S. divide?
The official seal of the commonwealth of Kentucky contains this statement: “United we stand, Divided we fall.”
This statement was first used by one of our Founding Fathers, John Dickinson, in 1768. I am made to wonder what his thoughts might be in evaluating our nation in its present-day division.
Not only do we have an unbridgeable divide in our population – our political parties – but more disturbing is the divide which has engulfed our judicial branch of government.
Supposedly, our Supreme Court consists of nine of the most talented judicial minds in our nation. Often, they are unable to agree on the meaning of a simple English statement but render a 5-4 decision on the meaning of the statement.
This reminds me of a former president who stated, “It depends upon what the meaning of ‘is’ is.”
This judicial divide is more evident in our lower courts. During congressional hearings involving the impeachment of President Donald Trump, the members of committees have encountered many cases where “executive privilege” is claimed and situations where committees are not allowed to hear testimony of witnesses desired by the minority members.
Many of the disagreements have found their way into the federal court system for settlement.
Our national divide is in a court system which now is embedded in politics. Most all of the decisions that are decided against the Trump administration are made by Obama appointees.
The judicial appointees made before 2009 are not as likely to be along political lines, regardless of the party affiliation of the appointing president.
What happened to Republican vetting in 2009-17?
Politics infiltrating our judicial system is completely unacceptable, pointing to “Divided we fall.” This makes one wonder how far we are away from Thomas Jefferson’s admonition on refreshing the tree of liberty!
Dallas Wheat
Bowling Green
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.