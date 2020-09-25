Open letter to Mitch McConnell
In 2016, you and the Senate held up the nomination of a Supreme Court nominee stating that the next elected president should fill the position. This was a direct effort to prevent President Obama from filling the position. Now the situation has presented itself again. Are you standing by your words along with many other senators in this case or are you going to insist that a new justice be confirmed before the elections?
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg requested that her replacement be chosen by the people rather than by the current administration. I think that her request should be honored but I also think that it is extremely disrespectful for the President and the Senate to be talking about her replacement until her family, the Supreme Court and the nation have time to mourn her death. If the Republicans are so certain they will win this election, what is the rush to fill the position? It is time for our elected officials to act for and support their constituents rather than their party. It is your job as our elected representative to support and provide for the people of this country. You, sir, are not doing that. Your interests are strictly along party lines and you dare to criticize any member of either party that tries to support and provide for the people of this country.
Janet Fugate
Bowling Green
