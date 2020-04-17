The virus is a terrible situation, for those who are sick, the families of those who died and the loneliness of many of us who are isolated in homes (for our safety) or unable at all to be with our loved ones.
Also, the terrible sadness of those unable to have a normal funeral for our loved ones with clergy, lovely hymns and flowers. Through all of this, some of us grow introspective. We have too few distractions from somber thoughts. I am wondering today: Where does an atheist turn?
We turn to God. Where does an atheist turn?
Brenda Gentile
Bowling Green
