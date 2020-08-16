In addition to renaming Potter and Ogden Halls because their benefactors come from shameless families who owned slaves, WKU should rename Gary Ransdell Hall, who perpetuated the racism.
Ransdell, who was president of WKU for 20 years, implicitly contributed to the hatred by thoughtlessly and willfully maintaining both Halls during his tenure and by not being compassionate enough to rename the buildings that are so obviously disrespectful to so many people. The statue of E.A. Diddle should be toppled, because for more than 40 years Diddle knowingly coached the WKU basketball team that included no black players 99% of the time he was there.
The Henry Hardin Cherry statue should also be toppled, as Cherry was actually born during the Civil War (1864) to a family who willfully remained living in Kentucky, a state that initially took a racist and hate-filled “neutral” position regarding slavery. The Pioneer Log Cabin should be razed, because it perpetuates the image of houses people lived in who once owned slaves, and stands a direct slap in the face to the entire population of Native Americans who were displaced if not slaughtered by European settlers in Kentucky.
I hope your readers recognize socio-political satire when they see it. But seriously, where does this end? To hide our nation’s history is to forget how far, as a nation, we have come.
Lee Banks
Bowling Green
Well said Mr. Banks, satire noted. But while we're on this crusade of curing racism and white supremacy, we need the expert advice of Dr. Aaron Hughey, head of Dept. of Counseling and Student Affairs at WKU. He can be the determiner of what should be destroyed or removed in the name of "Social Justice". Removing all vestiges of White Supremacy and Racism from the campus. Being white himself, who knows better than Aaron Hughey to root out this institutional evil of which he has written twice in this paper. On June 3rd, 2020 he wrote the masterpiece "Some People Demonstrate That They are Oblivious to Their Own Racism" and again he wrote on June 28th, 2020 the roadmap to knowing if you have white privilege, titled "How to Know If You Have Privilege". Professor Hughey is the only source of wisdom and knowledge on making these recommendations He's been advising WKU students for years and can lead us to the promised land. Contact him at his office: 270.745.4849. I'm sure he can provide us with a voluminous list of who or what object, and what curriculum should be eliminated or altered. Based on his writings to the paper on these subjects, no item on campus or from history will be safe.
