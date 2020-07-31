Concerning the Daily News article (regarding teachers questioning school reopening plans) July 17: My gut reaction is this: since when do we "obey" a president who threatens our citizens and children?
Can you name the child you are willing to lose in this political/money experiment and maybe put a star on his forehead to make it real for everyone? Why is everyone so afraid of this president whose only leadership skills involve lies and threats? Where is the money trail because that is the only thing that matters in this experiment?
Jeffrey Strong
Glasgow
