Why do we fear truth in COVID-19 pandemic?
In October 1960, Nikita Khrushchev threatened to nuke all of America. Just a few years later, we survived the threat of Soviet ICBMs in Cuba. The United States has been threatened by at least four major nuclear powers and a number of rogue nations. If one such bomb, without retaliation, were to hit a major metropolitan area, the death toll could be in the millions. Military experts say that with retaliation within a few weeks between 100 and 200 million Americans would be dead, and many more would follow.
So Americans of the 1950s, 1960s and 1970s installed “Fallout Shelters” stocked with food, water and other supplies. If an invasion took place, we were told the aggressors might use chemical or biological warfare on our population, so prepare for that!
So, why are we not living below ground? Why do Americans insist on risking their lives daily? Nuclear annihilation is still a real possibility! Instead, we get whipped up in fear of a virus. One nuclear device would make COVID-19 look like the common cold! Those hospitals left standing would be full to capacity!
The truth is that with such an attack, we could all point our fingers at the culprit. COVID-19, whether naturally occurring or man-made, was released accidentally/deliberately from a laboratory in China. The Chinese government immediately halted travel within China but allowed infected people to leave and travel to all other nations. I was recently diagnosed with COVID-19! It is real. It is life-threatening. I appear to have won my battle with the virus.
If they had launched an ICBM, the USA would have responded! And we could have gone to our “Fallout Shelters.” Why then, do we point our fingers at the wrong people? What is this fear of the TRUTH?
Edmond V. Schwab Sr.
Woodburn
