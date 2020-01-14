As a senior citizen, I tend to speak out less publicly on things of a political nature, but with the situation in Iran and Iraq, I am beginning to tire of American media constantly blaming the USA for everything that goes wrong in the world.
This is not to say that the USA has never done something wrong in our foreign policy. There is plenty of blame to go around, for both Democrats and Republicans. The news story that I find upsetting is when American reporters describe why Iranian people resent the USA, and specifically when the reporters state that the U.S. installed the Shah of Iran in the 1950s.
Recently, to further my education, I’m studying at Western Kentucky University. This last semester I was required to read "The Complete Persepolis" by Marjane Satrapi, an Iranian woman. Although her novel was written as an autobiography, throughout her book she reports “history” as she lived it in Iran, which she eventually fled. She says the blame for the installation of the Shah, from the viewpoint of an Iranian, was the British government.
Since Great Britain has been one of the closest allies of the USA, I have little doubt our government had some say in the matter. But why are today's “reporters” laying the blame totally and completely on the U.S. government? Why are they not telling the whole truth? Why are they “parroting” misinformation? Sadly, I believe that some so-called reporters have such a deep seated hatred of President Donald Trump that they would just as soon misreport history if it supports their agenda!
To quote Douglas MacArthur, “I am concerned for the security of our great nation, not so much because of any threat from without, but because of the insidious forces working from within!”
Edmond V. Schwab Sr.
Woodburn
