Allergy is due to an individual’s hypersensitivity to some allergens and its manifestations are symptoms, with which many people are familiar and experience them every time they’re exposed to these particular agents.
Hypersensitivity could be psychological as well, although it does not have immunological basis and the manifestations are usually anxiety, depression and anger. As with the immunological allergies, it is expected the hypersensitive individuals react to the same offending factors every time they are exposed to them.
Lately there has been a surge in psychological hypersensitivity in our country. Suddenly a large group of people have become offended with certain words, books, movies, the name on the bottle of a syrup or a football team, statues, logos, etc. Even though these “offending factors” have been around and in sight for decades, it is unclear why they have become so repugnant now? Organized by certain racial and ethnic groups, and joined by many guilt-stricken non-ethnic people, anger has sadly turned our cities into war zones.
The mechanisms for psychological hypersensitivity are much more complex than immunological allergies, because what goes on in the mind is more complicated than body. In my opinion the obvious reason for the surge in recent psychological hypersensitivities, which have resulted in the demand for change of the familiar names or destruction of the statues, etc. is politics; the impending presidential election, and the way some people feel about Donald Trump. Otherwise, why these sensitive people did not dismantle the statues, stage riots or sully and burn public buildings during the Obama presidency? Weren’t these items disgusting four years ago and suddenly have become objectionable?
I believe in addition to better protection of our national history and heritage, we need to ensure that many of our citizens are provided with adequate counseling regarding expedient psychological hypersensitivity.
Mort Shahmir
Bowling Green
