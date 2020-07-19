I have always found Bruce Wilkerson to be one of the most sincere, intelligent, responsible individuals I have ever had the pleasure of meeting.
He is my idea of an outstanding leader. Both personality and intelligence. He has conducted himself in public life with intelligence, decorum and total self control as a city leader.
The criticism he has received from some individuals always amazes me that they have the audacity to evaluate his behavior.
You could not hire a more controlled, intelligent, human being that has the abilities of Mayor Bruce Wilkerson.
Mike Thomas
Bowling Green
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.